EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.47

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 3887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.