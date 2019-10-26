eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. 14,034,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,932. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $401,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

