easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,028.25

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,028.25 and traded as high as $1,247.50. easyJet shares last traded at $1,211.00, with a volume of 1,434,513 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oddo Securities cut easyJet to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($15.49).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,349.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

