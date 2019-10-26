Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 100,015 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 119,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Earth Search Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESSE)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

