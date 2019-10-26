Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Sells $240,793.44 in Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,849 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $240,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 200 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $12,516.00.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 13,842 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $866,232.36.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,820.67.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $470,992.64.
- On Monday, October 7th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 100 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72.
Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
