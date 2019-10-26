Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Sells $240,793.44 in Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,849 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $240,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 200 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $12,516.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 13,842 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $866,232.36.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,820.67.

On Thursday, October 10th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $470,992.64.

On Monday, October 7th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 100 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

