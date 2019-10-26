e-Gulden Trading 45.8% Higher This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $16.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00616725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000264 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,922,958 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,524 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

