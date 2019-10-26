Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,413,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,486,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

