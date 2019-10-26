Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGICA. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,257. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $404.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

