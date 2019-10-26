Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $3,862,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 451.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 50.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $8.15 on Monday, reaching $271.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

