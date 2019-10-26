Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $17.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 77,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.