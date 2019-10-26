Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 9.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,215.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

