Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Down 2.1%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)’s share price were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.14, approximately 21,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,387,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 23,785.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 162,454 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 625.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 578.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

