DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.80 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $11.90 or 0.00129885 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Radar Relay, Liqui and Bitbns. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and approximately $531,344.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01493806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00101405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009090 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, Livecoin, BigONE, Radar Relay, Liqui, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

