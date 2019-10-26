DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $1.58 million and $75,353.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00743561 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000899 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000916 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,675,143 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.