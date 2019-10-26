Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,217,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,752,000 after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 338,397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 397,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

