Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $70,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after buying an additional 962,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

