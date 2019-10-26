Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a $11.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of DO stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.20.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,484 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,156,985 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,106,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

