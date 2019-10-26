Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) traded down 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 26,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Diamcor Mining had a negative net margin of 64.87% and a negative return on equity of 260.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

