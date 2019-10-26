DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Strong contributions from the Sensor and Transmitter segments have been key catalysts. Further, solid guidance instills optimism in the stock. The glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for DexCom. Opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide DexCom a competitive edge in the MedTech space. Meanwhile, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a headwind. With respect to quarterly results, DexCom exited the second quarter on a strong note, wherein both the top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet raised DexCom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.94.

DXCM stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $147.39. 493,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,653. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. DexCom has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $175,751.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,014 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,576. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

