Devinder Randhawa Acquires 25,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Devinder Randhawa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$11,917.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,556,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,171,912.89.

Devinder Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Devinder Randhawa acquired 15,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Devinder Randhawa purchased 10,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Devinder Randhawa purchased 20,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Devinder Randhawa purchased 219,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$65,700.00.

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. Fission Uranium Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

