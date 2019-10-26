Deutsche Bank Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,086. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 954,795 shares of company stock valued at $121,661,527. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

