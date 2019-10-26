Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 330 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 330 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a CHF 325 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 298.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

