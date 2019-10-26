Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,646.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,646 ($47.64) and last traded at GBX 3,638 ($47.54), with a volume of 8674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,634 ($47.48).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLN. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,230.58 ($42.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,331.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,190.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total value of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.66), for a total value of £349,400 ($456,552.99).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

