Dero Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $1.81 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.