Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 9205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 165.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth $73,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 24.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2,813.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.35.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

