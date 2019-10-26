Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 213.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price target (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,386.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,264.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

