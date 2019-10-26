Davis R M Inc. Sells 585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

