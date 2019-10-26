Davis R M Inc. Sells 12,224 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.57 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

