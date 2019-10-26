Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 62,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 235,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

