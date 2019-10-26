Davis R M Inc. Has $782,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4425 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

