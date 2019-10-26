Davis R M Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 16,903.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Insiders sold a total of 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

