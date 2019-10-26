Davis R M Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chevron by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

