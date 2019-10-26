DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Down 6.4%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.10, 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DATATRAK International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.91.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 47.04% and a net margin of 4.07%.

DATATRAK International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

