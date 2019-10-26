Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.35.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

