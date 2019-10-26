Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.83. 1,867,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 88.9% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.