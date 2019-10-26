Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.52 ($62.24).

Shares of DAI traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €52.88 ($61.49). 5,747,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.77.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

