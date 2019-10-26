DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BANF stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 159.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 29.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $752,820. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

