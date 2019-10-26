D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,664,000 after buying an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after buying an additional 1,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $387,479,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,074,000 after buying an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,946,000 after buying an additional 1,111,745 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. 2,736,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,095. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

