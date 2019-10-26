Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,956. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $650.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.55. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $276,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

