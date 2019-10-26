CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.15%. CyberOptics updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.89. 43,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

CYBE has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

