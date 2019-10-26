Cwm LLC Sells 9,702 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 991 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23,218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.04.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

