Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 147.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 35,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $174.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $443.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

