Cwm LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $222.50 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $159.30 and a one year high of $228.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.18.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

