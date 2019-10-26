Cwm LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,769 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

