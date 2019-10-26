Cwm LLC Acquires 46,851 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 106,479.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of TCF Financial worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,906 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,136,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 38.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,089,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 300,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

