CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 517,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. CVR Energy has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.