Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUTR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 99,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. Cutera has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $405.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 84,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

