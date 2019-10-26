Curecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,599.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5,599.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00613429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010948 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,287,664 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

