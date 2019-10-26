CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Weak Earnings

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $32.00, approximately 3,848,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,342,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.16.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

