Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.77, 4,797,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,406,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 693,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 783,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5,400.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
