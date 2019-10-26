Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.77, 4,797,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,406,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 693,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 783,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5,400.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

